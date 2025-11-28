$42.190.11
Handed over air defense positions to the enemy: in Khmelnytskyi, a former deputy and her children received 15 years for treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

A former deputy of the settlement council in Khmelnytskyi region, her daughter, and son have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason. They photographed checkpoints and air defense positions for an FSB representative.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

A former deputy of a settlement council in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, as well as her adult daughter and son, have been convicted of treason and collaboration with Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

Law enforcement officers do not disclose the names of the defendants, but according to the "Chesno" movement, it is about Larysa Dyshkant, born in 1957. As the investigation established, in February 2024, the woman entered into correspondence with a representative of the Russian FSB.

The suspect knew that her interlocutor was an employee of the special services of the enemy country, but for money, she agreed to cooperate. She also involved her adult children in the criminal activity.

From February to May 2024, they traveled around Khmelnytskyi Oblast, photographed checkpoints, air defense positions, and recorded the movement of Defense Forces units. The main suspect maintained contact with the Russian curator via Telegram, as well as through the Russian social network "Odnoklassniki," which is banned in Ukraine.

In May 2024, the perpetrators were detained by SBU officers. All three were charged with a crime under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason). All three were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained agents in the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast. A married couple directed Russian "Grads" at Defense Forces units in the region and justified military aggression, calling for surrender to the occupiers. The man and woman received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

