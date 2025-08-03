$41.710.00
Actual
FAB-250
The New York Times
Fox News
The Guardian
YouTube

Hamas does not want a deal, the group must be destroyed - Netanyahu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Hamas does not wish to conclude a hostage deal, but rather seeks to break Israel. He emphasized his determination to free the captives, destroy Hamas, and guarantee Israel's security.

Hamas does not want a deal, the group must be destroyed - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Hamas does not want a hostage deal and added that he is determined to destroy the group. This is reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

Netanyahu's statement was made after recently published videos showing two severely emaciated hostages in the Gaza Strip.

I understand exactly what Hamas wants. It doesn't need a deal. It wants to break us - with these terrible videos, with this false propaganda of horrors that it spreads around the world

- said Netanyahu.

Addressing the Israeli public, the Israeli prime minister said he was "shocked by the terrible videos" and then spoke with the hostages' families. He added that Hamas is starving the captives "just as the Nazis starved the Jews."

But we will not break. I am even more determined to free our captive sons, destroy Hamas, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.

- emphasized the Prime Minister of Israel.

According to him, these videos prove that Hamas is not interested in reaching a deal for the release of hostages. In addition, these frames strengthened his resolve to "liquidate" the terrorist group.

Recall

US President's Special Envoy Stephen Witkoff announced the development of a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip and rebuild the enclave. This plan is being developed jointly with the Israeli government, but Hamas is not ready to lay down its arms without the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Hamas will not participate in negotiations with Israel until the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip improves. 

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip