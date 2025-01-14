Hamas agrees to new ceasefire and hostage deal - media

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has accepted a draft agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages. This is reported by The Associated Press with reference to two officials involved in the negotiations, UNN reports.

Mediator Qatar said that Israel and the Palestinian militant group are at the "closest point" to reaching a deal. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the proposed agreement, and an Egyptian official and a Hamas spokesman confirmed its authenticity. An Israeli official said progress has been made, but details are still being finalized.

The plan is to be submitted to the Israeli cabinet for final approval. All three officials spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid discussing the negotiations behind closed doors.

The United States, Egypt, and Qatar have been trying to mediate over the past year to end the 15-month war and secure the release of dozens of hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that provoked it. About 100 people are still held captive in Gaza, and the military believes that at least a third of them have already died.

Any agreement is expected to provide a pause in the fighting and bring Israel and Hamas one step closer to ending the war they have ever fought, a conflict that has destabilized the entire Middle East and sparked protests around the world.

Officials have expressed optimism about a deal in the past, but then the talks stalled. But now they suggest that they can conclude a deal before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, whose Middle East envoy joined the talks on January 20. Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on Tuesday at a weekly briefing that the talks were productive, but refused to go into details. "Today we are at the closest point to concluding an agreement," he said.

Hamas, meanwhile, said in a statement that the ongoing negotiations have reached their "final stage.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has previously threatened those holding hostages in the Middle East with unprecedented American firepower if they are not released by the time he takes office on January 20.