Hamas accuses Netanyahu of sabotaging Gaza truce deal

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi on Sunday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of creating "impossible conditions" for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of hostages.

UNN reports with reference to EFE.

Details

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is offering impossible conditions to hinder the possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

According to Mardawi, the Israeli prime minister refuses to adhere to some elements of the agreement that he had already approved in the past.

For months, Netanyahu has manipulated the families of Israeli prisoners and humiliated their feelings. He insists on choosing only ten names, ignoring the rest, which could be disclosed under a single comprehensive agreement. He sets impossible conditions that guarantee the breakdown of any agreement. He refuses to adhere to what was previously agreed. Simply put: Netanyahu does not want an agreement – said Mardawi.

Recall

Hamas "is studying" Israel's latest ceasefire proposal.

A senior Hamas official told the BBC that the Palestinian terrorist group will reject the United States' latest proposal for a new ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal.

The Israel Defense Forces reported the elimination of Hassan Muhammad Hammoudi, a Hezbollah terrorist, responsible for numerous anti-tank attacks. The operation took place in the Qunine area of southern Lebanon.