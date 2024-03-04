Halushchenko on the situation at the occupied ZNPP: "It is getting worse every day"

The situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is deteriorating every day, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors in Vienna, UNN reports citing the Energy Ministry.

The situation at the facility is deteriorating every day: the lifetime of nuclear fuel in all six ZNPP units is coming to an end, the Russians are not allowing hundreds of qualified Ukrainian specialists to enter the plant, and equipment degradation continues. Every day of the Russian presence at ZNPP can be fatal - emphasized Herman Galushchenko.

He reminded that Ukraine insists on the earliest possible de-occupation of ZNPP and the implementation by Russia, which is a member state of the IAEA, of numerous resolutions of the organization demanding the immediate liberation of the plant.

The Energy Minister also called for support for the Ukrainian draft resolution on the situation at ZNPP.

Today I called for support for the draft resolution of the Board of Governors on the situation at ZNPP prepared by Ukraine. Here I am grateful to our partners - the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and the EU countries. Side by side with us in this difficult struggle Galushchenko wrote on social media.

It is also reported that during the visit, Galushchenko will hold talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

