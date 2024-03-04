$41.340.03
Halushchenko on the situation at the occupied ZNPP: "It is getting worse every day"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22559 views

The situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is deteriorating every day as nuclear fuel is reaching the end of its useful life and qualified Ukrainian specialists are not allowed to visit the plant.

Halushchenko on the situation at the occupied ZNPP: "It is getting worse every day"

The situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is deteriorating every day, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors in Vienna, UNN reports citing the Energy Ministry. 

The situation at the facility is deteriorating every day: the lifetime of nuclear fuel in all six ZNPP units is coming to an end, the Russians are not allowing hundreds of qualified Ukrainian specialists to enter the plant, and equipment degradation continues. Every day of the Russian presence at ZNPP can be fatal

- emphasized Herman Galushchenko. 

He reminded that Ukraine insists on the earliest possible de-occupation of ZNPP and the implementation by Russia, which is a member state of the IAEA, of numerous resolutions of the organization demanding the immediate liberation of the plant. 

The Energy Minister also called for support for the Ukrainian draft resolution on the situation at ZNPP. 

Today I called for support for the draft resolution of the Board of Governors on the situation at ZNPP prepared by Ukraine. Here I am grateful to our partners - the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and the EU countries. Side by side with us in this difficult struggle

Galushchenko wrote on social media. 

It is also reported that during the visit, Galushchenko will hold talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Efficiency of Ukrainian NPPs reached 100% for the first time in history - Ministry of Energy29.02.24, 19:00 • 32598 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Vienna
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
