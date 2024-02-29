$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31486 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 116841 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73679 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 282604 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239243 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193099 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232005 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251776 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157789 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372201 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Efficiency of Ukrainian NPPs reached 100% for the first time in history - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32598 views

Ukrainian nuclear power plants reached a record 100% capacity utilization rate during the heating season.

Efficiency of Ukrainian NPPs reached 100% for the first time in history - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine has reached a record 100% installed capacity factor (ICF) of nuclear power units during the heating season. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN writes. 

Details 

It is noted that this indicator reflects how long the units worked continuously during the cold weather, generating electricity.

Preparations for the launch of KhNPP Unit 3 are almost complete - Energoatom16.02.24, 21:35 • 35305 views

For the first time in the history of the national nuclear power industry, we managed to achieve 100% capacity utilization. Units operate at maximum capacity throughout the fall and winter period

- the Ministry of Energy said. 

Addendum

The agency explained that this result was achieved due to Energoatom's revision of the approach to scheduled preventive maintenance, shifting the emphasis to maximum operation of power units in the autumn and winter period

The utilization rate of power units has been increasing in recent years: from 64.7% in 2020-2021 to 100% in 2023-2024.

Recall

Since 2023, Energoatom has been actively increasing electricity production at its nuclear power plants in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The company says that by the end of the first months of this year, it may exceed the plan for electricity production for this year. 

Halushchenko announces when Ukraine plans to start construction of large NPP units21.01.24, 18:42 • 30116 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
