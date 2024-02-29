Efficiency of Ukrainian NPPs reached 100% for the first time in history - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine has reached a record 100% installed capacity factor (ICF) of nuclear power units during the heating season. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that this indicator reflects how long the units worked continuously during the cold weather, generating electricity.

For the first time in the history of the national nuclear power industry, we managed to achieve 100% capacity utilization. Units operate at maximum capacity throughout the fall and winter period - the Ministry of Energy said.

Addendum

The agency explained that this result was achieved due to Energoatom's revision of the approach to scheduled preventive maintenance, shifting the emphasis to maximum operation of power units in the autumn and winter period

The utilization rate of power units has been increasing in recent years: from 64.7% in 2020-2021 to 100% in 2023-2024.

Recall

Since 2023, Energoatom has been actively increasing electricity production at its nuclear power plants in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The company says that by the end of the first months of this year, it may exceed the plan for electricity production for this year.

