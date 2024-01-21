ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Halushchenko announces when Ukraine plans to start construction of large NPP units

Halushchenko announces when Ukraine plans to start construction of large NPP units

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30103 views

According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine plans to build large nuclear power units in cooperation with the United States starting in 2024.

Ukraine plans to start building large nuclear power units in cooperation with the United States in 2024. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko during a telethon, quoted by the Ministry of Energy, UNN.

We have big plans, and I am confident that we will implement most of them. This includes cooperation with the United States in nuclear energy development projects. I think that we will adopt the relevant legislation as soon as possible and start construction of large units. Secondly, it is the development of cooperation in the uranium sector  - with the UK, Canada, and the US - in order to oust the Russians from global markets

- Galushchenko said.

The head of the Ministry of Energy reminded that in 2023, a number of measures were taken in these areas, in particular, the American Westinghouse, in cooperation with specialists from the Ukrainian NNEGC Energoatom, developed a new type of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 reactors, which destroyed the Russian monopoly in this market and opened the door to the imposition of sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry.

Decentralization and increasing the capacity of distributed electricity generation, in particular through the installation of gas turbines, are also among the priorities for the current year.

"We are also continuing the repair campaign and replacing high-voltage transformers at substations and protection systems," the minister said.

Addendum

Ukraine is planning to build a power line from the Dniester PSPP to the Vinnytsia substation.

Galushchenko said that Ukraine has steadily passed the first half of the heating season and has enough resources to complete it successfully.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

