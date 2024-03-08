About half of Ukraine's regions have started sowing wheat, barley, peas and oats, the Agriculture Ministry reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Twelve regions have already started sowing spring crops. As of March 7, 68 thousands hectares were sown in Ukraine. Of these, 4.3 thousands hectares of wheat, 38.9 thousands hectares of barley, 23.3 thousands hectares of peas and 1.5 thousands hectares of oats.

Farmers in the following regions sowed the most:

33 thousands hectares in Odesa region. Of these, 0.5 thousands hectares of wheat, 17.5 thousands hectares of barley, 14.3 thousands hectares of peas and 0.7 thousands hectares of oats;

in Mykolaiv region - 0.7 thousands hectares of wheat, 11.5 thousands hectares of barley, 6 thousands hectares of peas and 0.2 thousands hectares of oats;

in Ternopil region - 0.8 thousands hectares of wheat, 4.3 thousands hectares of barley and 0.7 thousands hectares of peas

in Khmelnytsky region - 2.2 thousands hectares of barley and 0.3 of oats;

in Vinnytsia region - 1.8 thousands hectares of wheat, 0.4 thousands hectares of barley and 1.2 thousands hectares of peas.

The sowing season has started in Ukraine