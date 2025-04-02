In Russia, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed, one pilot died - Russian media

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10568 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162462 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102683 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338970 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171813 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143760 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195803 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124314 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108062 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

In Russia, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed, one pilot died - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22057 views

A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, capable of carrying Kh-22 missiles, crashed in the Irkutsk region. One pilot died, the likely cause of the accident was a technical malfunction.

In Russia, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed, one pilot died - Russian media

In the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, capable of carrying Kh-22 missiles, crashed. The crew managed to eject, but one pilot died. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

According to Russian media citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region, the crew ejected, and the pilot died.

It is reported that the cause of the accident was, preliminarily, a technical malfunction. The plane crashed in a deserted area, after which a fire started on the ground. There is no electricity in the nearest settlements.

The Tu-22M3 aircraft, which was performing a scheduled flight, crashed tonight near the village of Buret, Usolsky district. There are no destructions of residential buildings and no casualties among the civilian population. The crew of the aircraft of 4 people ejected. As a result of landing, according to the report of the crew commander, one pilot died. The search and rescue team that arrived at the scene is evacuating the crew to the place of deployment. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working at the scene. The cause of the accident is a technical malfunction 

- added Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region.

Addition

Tu-22M (NATO classification - Backfire) - supersonic long-range strategic bomber-missile carrier with variable wing geometry.

In the new modification of the aircraft, which was named Tu-22M3, which was built in 1974, more powerful and economical NK-25 engines with the ESD-25 electronic control system were installed. The plane can carry Kh-22 missiles, which, in particular, the Russians used to strike a house in Dnipro in January 2023.

According to OSINT researchers, the Russians have lost at least 3 such aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and another was damaged on the ground as a result of shelling.

Let us remind you

In April 2024, as a result of an operation by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Air Force, a Tu-22MZ bomber that launched missiles at Ukraine was destroyed. The enemy plane was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometers from Ukraine by the same means that were previously used to hit the Russian A-50.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
Tupolev Tu-22M
NATO
Ukraine
Bitcoin
