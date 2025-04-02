In Russia, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed, one pilot died - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, capable of carrying Kh-22 missiles, crashed in the Irkutsk region. One pilot died, the likely cause of the accident was a technical malfunction.
In the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, capable of carrying Kh-22 missiles, crashed. The crew managed to eject, but one pilot died. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.
Details
According to Russian media citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region, the crew ejected, and the pilot died.
It is reported that the cause of the accident was, preliminarily, a technical malfunction. The plane crashed in a deserted area, after which a fire started on the ground. There is no electricity in the nearest settlements.
The Tu-22M3 aircraft, which was performing a scheduled flight, crashed tonight near the village of Buret, Usolsky district. There are no destructions of residential buildings and no casualties among the civilian population. The crew of the aircraft of 4 people ejected. As a result of landing, according to the report of the crew commander, one pilot died. The search and rescue team that arrived at the scene is evacuating the crew to the place of deployment. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working at the scene. The cause of the accident is a technical malfunction
Addition
Tu-22M (NATO classification - Backfire) - supersonic long-range strategic bomber-missile carrier with variable wing geometry.
In the new modification of the aircraft, which was named Tu-22M3, which was built in 1974, more powerful and economical NK-25 engines with the ESD-25 electronic control system were installed. The plane can carry Kh-22 missiles, which, in particular, the Russians used to strike a house in Dnipro in January 2023.
According to OSINT researchers, the Russians have lost at least 3 such aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and another was damaged on the ground as a result of shelling.
Let us remind you
In April 2024, as a result of an operation by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Air Force, a Tu-22MZ bomber that launched missiles at Ukraine was destroyed. The enemy plane was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometers from Ukraine by the same means that were previously used to hit the Russian A-50.