Fico spoke about readiness for a new meeting with the government of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Slovakia stated his readiness for a third meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, but they will discuss only civilian projects, not weapons. He is also ready for a telephone conversation with Shmyhal.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that his government is interested in a third joint meeting with the Ukrainian Cabinet. This is reported by Dennik N, writes UNN.
Details
"We are ready immediately," the Prime Minister said, answering a journalist's question about whether he is interested in a third meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian government.
The Slovak Prime Minister added that he is ready to talk on the phone with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Fico noted that the meeting could take place in either of the two countries near the border. However, according to the Prime Minister, the subject of negotiations can only be civilian projects, not weapons.
It is worth recalling that last year's Ukrainian-Slovak talks were held in Michalovce and near Uzhhorod. Later, Robert Fico criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for stopping gas transit.
Supplement
As UNN wrote earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reported on a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He admitted that he received a "reprimand" from her. According to him, the atmosphere of the conversation was emotional.
"Ursula scolded me terribly, terribly. Robert, what have you done, why did you even conduct such negotiations with Trump? She scolded me for half an hour, saying that I was a complete idiot," Fico said.
Also, the European Union is considering the possibility of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to resolve the dispute between Ukraine and Slovakia over the loss of gas transit revenues. Ukraine will import gas from Greece and Turkey.