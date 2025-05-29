Hail, thunderstorms and power outages: Kyiv and the region were hit by bad weather.

A thunderstorm began in the Kyiv region and the capital at lunchtime on May 29. According to local Telegram channels, hail fell in several districts and the light went out, UNN reports.

Details

Hail was noticed in Irpen, in particular. There, in the city center, a tree fell on a car and smashed it.

Local public pages report interruptions with the Internet. Some streets are flooded.

Some streets are already flooded in Borshchagivka. In some places, hail fell - users wrote.

The last bell in schools in Kyiv and the region takes place under an impressive downpour.

An hour before the start of the thunderstorm, the Kyiv City State Administration warned of the approaching bad weather.

In the coming hour, with preservation until the end of the day on May 29, a thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv and the region. I level of danger, yellow - the message reads.

Tips and contacts of special services

Experts recommend avoiding being near billboards, power lines, large trees and not parking vehicles near them during a thunderstorm.

It is worth closing the windows of houses tightly, removing objects that may fall outside from unglazed balconies and loggias.

In case of flooding of the carriageway or sidewalks, it is necessary to contact the dispatching department of Kyivavtodor CC: 0442847419.

If a tree has fallen or branches have broken, call the emergency dispatch service of Kyivzelenbud KO: 0442724018.

When the fall of trees and branches threatens life, contact rescuers at the numbers: 101 or 0444303713 (KARS phone).

In case of injury to people, call 103 immediately.

In case of malfunction of traffic lights or road signs, call the numbers: 0503873542 (TsODR phone).

Let us remind you

According to the weather forecast, cloudy weather with rain was expected throughout Ukraine on Thursday . The air temperature during the day is 18-23°, in the western regions 13-18°. In Kyiv and the region - cloudy with clearings, rain was expected during the day.