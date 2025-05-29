Hail, thunderstorms and power outages: Kyiv and the region were hit by bad weather.

$41.590.09
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 1862 views

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 14212 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 20956 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37154 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53318 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 97099 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 100300 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110495 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 17482 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 71257 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 41833 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18389 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8398 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 37154 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 129961 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 207785 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 218308 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 222618 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8456 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18447 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 80434 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 140922 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 79738 views
Hail, thunderstorms and power outages: Kyiv and the region were hit by bad weather.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

On the afternoon of May 29, Kyiv and the region were hit by bad weather. Hail fell in several regions, streets were flooded, trees were uprooted, and power went out, warning of hazard level I.

Hail, thunderstorms and power outages: Kyiv and the region were hit by bad weather.

A thunderstorm began in the Kyiv region and the capital at lunchtime on May 29. According to local Telegram channels, hail fell in several districts and the light went out, UNN reports.

Details

Hail was noticed in Irpen, in particular. There, in the city center, a tree fell on a car and smashed it.

Local public pages report interruptions with the Internet. Some streets are flooded.

Some streets are already flooded in Borshchagivka. In some places, hail fell

- users wrote. 

 The last bell in schools in Kyiv and the region takes place under an impressive downpour.

An hour before the start of the thunderstorm, the Kyiv City State Administration warned of the approaching bad weather.

In the coming hour, with preservation until the end of the day on May 29, a thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv and the region. I level of danger, yellow

- the message reads.

Tips and contacts of special services

Experts recommend avoiding being near billboards, power lines, large trees and not parking vehicles near them during a thunderstorm.

It is worth closing the windows of houses tightly, removing objects that may fall outside from unglazed balconies and loggias.

In case of flooding of the carriageway or sidewalks, it is necessary to contact the dispatching department of Kyivavtodor CC: 0442847419.

If a tree has fallen or branches have broken, call the emergency dispatch service of Kyivzelenbud KO: 0442724018.

When the fall of trees and branches threatens life, contact rescuers at the numbers: 101 or 0444303713 (KARS phone).

In case of injury to people, call 103 immediately.

In case of malfunction of traffic lights or road signs, call the numbers: 0503873542 (TsODR phone).  

Let us remind you

 According to the weather forecast, cloudy weather with rain was expected throughout Ukraine on Thursday . The air temperature during the day is 18-23°, in the western regions 13-18°. In Kyiv and the region - cloudy with clearings, rain was expected during the day. 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

KyivWeather and environment
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
