"We had an important and frank conversation": Rubio and Lavrov discussed Ukraine in Malaysia

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 841 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 6078 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM • 12481 views
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 17110 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 26661 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 61395 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 28655 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 54037 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 147670 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78930 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+28°
2m/s
52%
742mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 31644 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 metersJuly 10, 06:16 AM • 20409 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg07:25 AM • 11291 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 16480 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 7820 views
Publications
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 8305 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 61389 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 68029 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 73790 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 79933 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 140999 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 270374 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 449693 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 278565 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 387112 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

"We had an important and frank conversation": Rubio and Lavrov discussed Ukraine in Malaysia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 215 views

The US Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister held a meeting in Malaysia, discussing the end of the war in Ukraine. Rubio noted that Washington seeks a "roadmap" for peace, while Lavrov proposed a "new approach."

"We had an important and frank conversation": Rubio and Lavrov discussed Ukraine in Malaysia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia. They discussed Ukraine and ending the war, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to Rubio, he had a "frank, important conversation" with Lavrov. The head of the State Department emphasized that Washington "wants to see a roadmap" for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Rubio also said that Donald Trump is disappointed by the lack of "greater flexibility" from the Russian side regarding Ukraine.

We understand these things take time and patience, but we're frustrated more progress hasn't been made

 - he said.

At the same time, according to Rubio, Lavrov proposed a "new and different approach" during today's negotiations. However, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry did not specify what exactly he was referring to.

I wouldn't characterise it as something that guarantees peace, but it's a concept I will take back to the president today

 - said Rubio.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio unexpectedly criticized Europe over the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia. Initially, he stated that the US Senate would consider a law on strengthening sanctions, but then changed his rhetoric to preserve the possibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Malaysia
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9