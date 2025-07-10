"We had an important and frank conversation": Rubio and Lavrov discussed Ukraine in Malaysia
The US Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister held a meeting in Malaysia, discussing the end of the war in Ukraine. Rubio noted that Washington seeks a "roadmap" for peace, while Lavrov proposed a "new approach."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia. They discussed Ukraine and ending the war, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.
According to Rubio, he had a "frank, important conversation" with Lavrov. The head of the State Department emphasized that Washington "wants to see a roadmap" for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Rubio also said that Donald Trump is disappointed by the lack of "greater flexibility" from the Russian side regarding Ukraine.
We understand these things take time and patience, but we're frustrated more progress hasn't been made
At the same time, according to Rubio, Lavrov proposed a "new and different approach" during today's negotiations. However, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry did not specify what exactly he was referring to.
I wouldn't characterise it as something that guarantees peace, but it's a concept I will take back to the president today
Earlier, UNN reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio unexpectedly criticized Europe over the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia. Initially, he stated that the US Senate would consider a law on strengthening sanctions, but then changed his rhetoric to preserve the possibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation.