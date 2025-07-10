"We had an important and frank conversation": Rubio and Lavrov discussed Ukraine in Malaysia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia. They discussed Ukraine and ending the war, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to Rubio, he had a "frank, important conversation" with Lavrov. The head of the State Department emphasized that Washington "wants to see a roadmap" for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Rubio also said that Donald Trump is disappointed by the lack of "greater flexibility" from the Russian side regarding Ukraine.

We understand these things take time and patience, but we're frustrated more progress hasn't been made - he said.

At the same time, according to Rubio, Lavrov proposed a "new and different approach" during today's negotiations. However, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry did not specify what exactly he was referring to.

I wouldn't characterise it as something that guarantees peace, but it's a concept I will take back to the president today - said Rubio.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio unexpectedly criticized Europe over the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia. Initially, he stated that the US Senate would consider a law on strengthening sanctions, but then changed his rhetoric to preserve the possibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation.