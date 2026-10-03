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Hackers gained access to the navigation system of an oil supertanker off the U.S. coast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Unknown hackers temporarily gained access to the digital system of the VL Prosperity off the coast of Texas. No disruptions or threats to the crew were recorded.

Hackers gained access to the navigation system of an oil supertanker off the U.S. coast
Photo: Bloomberg

American investigators have uncovered evidence that unknown hackers gained access to the navigation system of the VL Prosperity oil supertanker as it was approaching the Texas coast. Bloomberg reported this, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, outside parties temporarily gained access to the vessel's digital system. American officials are still determining exactly how the breach occurred and who was behind it.

It is also unknown how long the hackers had access to the system and which of the tanker’s functions they could potentially control.

A large shipment of oil was on board

The VL Prosperity was fully loaded with oil and was heading to Galveston. In late August, U.S. Coast Guard and FBI personnel boarded the vessel after communication with it was lost and signs of compromise of its network emerged.

The FBI said there had been no reports of disruptions to the tanker's operation, loss of stability, physical danger to the crew, or environmental damage.

Hackers gained access to the data of nearly 3 million people at the Pentagon - media29.09.26, 11:23 • 4907 views

The incident raised concerns among the U.S. military and intelligence agencies over the possibility of remote interference with the operation of one of the largest types of oil tankers.

According to Bloomberg, by September, U.S. agencies were monitoring cyber threats involving approximately 20 vessels in various parts of the world. The VL Prosperity remains anchored off the coast of Galveston.

Hackers’ cyberattacks on Ukrainians have focused on four areas - what to beware of30.09.26, 11:58 • 5507 views

Stepan Haftko

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Cyberattack
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