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Hackers gained access to the data of nearly 3 million people at the Pentagon - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

A breach of the Pentagon's database exposed the Social Security numbers and service records of 2.76 million living people and 294,000 deceased people. There is currently no evidence of misuse of the information.

Hackers gained access to the data of nearly 3 million people at the Pentagon - media

The confidential data of nearly 3 million Americans, Social Security numbers, and information about the positions of military and civilian employees were exposed in a hacking attack on the U.S. Department of Defense. This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, as a result of a breach of the Pentagon’s extensive personnel database, confidential information about many service members was exposed, including Social Security numbers and details about their positions.

"The scale and sensitivity of the disclosed information could raise national security concerns, particularly because the files contained details about the work performed by military and civilian employees," the publication writes.

According to the available information, the leak concerns 2.76 million living people and another 294,000 deceased individuals.

"The information system of the Department of Defense’s Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) experienced unauthorized access to the personal data of a small number of unauthorized users between October 2025 and July 2026. After the breach was discovered, the DMDC immediately remedied the vulnerability," an official said.

As the publication writes, the DMDC stores data on service members, reservists, civilian employees, contractors, retirees, veterans, and their family members. In total, the system contains more than 60 million records.

At the same time, according to the publication, the Department of Defense said it currently has no evidence that the exposed information was improperly used. Those affected are being offered personal data protection services and credit monitoring.

Recall

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that government agencies had been hacked by hackers from China and that the QScan and QTRouter domains had been seized. The FBI disabled the infrastructure

Alla Kiosak

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