HACC has arrested ex-deputy of the Kyiv City Council Komarnytskyi in absentia
HACC has arrested in absentia the former deputy of the Kyiv City Council, Denys Komarnytskyi, who is suspected of seizing land in Kyiv. Komarnytskyi was put on the wanted list in February 2025.
The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has заочно арештував former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi. This was reported by SAP spokeswoman Olha Postoliuk, передає УНН.
Details
The SAP confirmed to a journalist of УНН that the High Anti-Corruption Court заочно взяв під варту former Kyiv City Council deputy businessman Denys Komarnytskyi, who is suspected of creating a criminal group to seize land in Kyiv.
Addition
Komarnytskyi is a former leader of the "Leonid Chernovetskyi Bloc" faction in the Kyiv City Council in 2008-2010. After the elections to the Verkhovna Rada in 2019, the media began to call him "overseer of Kyiv", and his name regularly appeared in scandals related to non-transparent construction and distribution of city resources.
In 2020, Bihus.Info journalists obtained an archive that testifies to Komarnytskyi's interests in the construction and utilities sectors of the capital. The investigators published schemes of activities of dozens of companies and individuals allegedly associated with Komarnytskyi. One of the most famous projects associated with Komarnytskyi is the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge.
Let us remind you
In February 2025, NABU announced the search for former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi in the case of embezzlement of land in the capital. He and 9 other people are suspected of creating a criminal organization that illegally withdrew land plots.
NABU and SAP conducted a large-scale operation to eliminate corruption in the land and budget spheres of Kyiv. The activities of a criminal organization headed by a well-known media former deputy of the Kyiv City Council have been exposed and stopped.