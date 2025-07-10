$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
09:06 AM • 3150 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
05:46 AM • 12900 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 38445 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 20636 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 48709 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 140158 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 77903 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83291 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109540 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60708 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
HACC extended the detention of former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Krupa until September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

The HACC extended the detention of Tetiana Krupa, former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, until September 7, 2025. She was set a bail of UAH 56,018,000 and a number of obligations were imposed in case of its payment.

HACC extended the detention of former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Krupa until September

Today, July 10, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the NABU detective's request and extended the pre-trial detention of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, until September 7, 2025, inclusive. This was reported by the HACC press service, writes UNN.

Details

The suspect was set a bail of UAH 56,018,000.

In case of bail, the suspect is subject to the following obligations:

  • appear when summoned by the investigator, prosecutor, or court;
    • not to leave Khmelnytskyi without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court;
      • refrain from communicating with employees of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise and persons who applied for medical and social expertise at the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise on matters related to the circumstances of the criminal proceedings;
        • inform the investigator, prosecutor, or court about changes in their place of residence;
          • surrender to the authorized body their passport for travel abroad, other documents that grant the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, except for the passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

            The said person is suspected of committing criminal offenses under Article 368-5, Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

            According to Part 1 of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a guilty verdict of the court.

            Recall

            On October 4, 2024, it became known that the official of the MSEK and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine's regional department in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, were exposed for illicit enrichment amounting to millions of dollars.

            Serious violations were found in the declarations of Tetiana Krupa, a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council and former head of the regional MSEK, Tetiana Krupa. The total amount of violations exceeds UAH 34.8 million.

            On March 31, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC reduced the bail amount for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK to UAH 130 million.

            On June 4, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC upheld the pre-trial detention measure for Tetiana Krupa, who is suspected of illicit enrichment. She will remain in custody until July 13, 2025, with a bail of UAH 112 million.

            Olga Rozgon

            Olga Rozgon

            SocietyCrimes and emergencies
            National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
            Kharkiv
            Tesla
