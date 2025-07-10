HACC extended the detention of former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Krupa until September

Today, July 10, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the NABU detective's request and extended the pre-trial detention of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, until September 7, 2025, inclusive. This was reported by the HACC press service, writes UNN.

Details

The suspect was set a bail of UAH 56,018,000.

In case of bail, the suspect is subject to the following obligations:

appear when summoned by the investigator, prosecutor, or court;

not to leave Khmelnytskyi without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court;

refrain from communicating with employees of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise and persons who applied for medical and social expertise at the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise on matters related to the circumstances of the criminal proceedings;

inform the investigator, prosecutor, or court about changes in their place of residence;

surrender to the authorized body their passport for travel abroad, other documents that grant the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, except for the passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

The said person is suspected of committing criminal offenses under Article 368-5, Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to Part 1 of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a guilty verdict of the court.

Recall

On October 4, 2024, it became known that the official of the MSEK and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine's regional department in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, were exposed for illicit enrichment amounting to millions of dollars.

Serious violations were found in the declarations of Tetiana Krupa, a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council and former head of the regional MSEK, Tetiana Krupa. The total amount of violations exceeds UAH 34.8 million.

On March 31, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC reduced the bail amount for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK to UAH 130 million.

On June 4, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC upheld the pre-trial detention measure for Tetiana Krupa, who is suspected of illicit enrichment. She will remain in custody until July 13, 2025, with a bail of UAH 112 million.