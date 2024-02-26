HACC arrests Pashynskyi and sets bail at over UAH 272 million

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 34056 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 128067 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79077 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 294892 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 247688 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195871 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 233661 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252136 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158233 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372262 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 94553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 118151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78158 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57807 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 59290 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 128067 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 294892 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219702 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 247688 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22855 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30709 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30462 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79167 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86182 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

HACC arrests Pashynskyi and sets bail at over UAH 272 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24266 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested former MP Serhiy Pashynsky for two months with the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 272 million, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products.

HACC arrests Pashynskyi and sets bail at over UAH 272 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products, in custody until April 25 with an alternative bail of UAH 272.52 million, UNN reports

Details 

"The investigating judge ruled to partially satisfy the petition, to apply to the suspect Pashinsky Serhiy... a preventive measure in the form of detention. The validity of the decision to keep the suspect Pashinsky... in custody is to be determined until April 25, 2024. To set bail in the amount of UAH 272.52 million," the investigating judge said.

The prosecution requested that Pashinsky be held in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 299.9 million. 

Recall 

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded in custody until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail for businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko, who is suspected, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02