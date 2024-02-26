HACC arrests Pashynskyi and sets bail at over UAH 272 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products, in custody until April 25 with an alternative bail of UAH 272.52 million, UNN reports.

Details

"The investigating judge ruled to partially satisfy the petition, to apply to the suspect Pashinsky Serhiy... a preventive measure in the form of detention. The validity of the decision to keep the suspect Pashinsky... in custody is to be determined until April 25, 2024. To set bail in the amount of UAH 272.52 million," the investigating judge said.

The prosecution requested that Pashinsky be held in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 299.9 million.

Recall

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded in custody until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail for businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko, who is suspected, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.