GUR: we cannot talk about a serious threat from Transnistria

Most of Russia's plans for provocations did not receive support in Transnistria, which indicates that they were unsuccessful. At the same time, Ukraine continues to strengthen its borders, including those bordering Moldova. This was stated by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Most of the political and informational provocations planned by the Russians in relation to the TMR were not supported even within this entity and, accordingly, were not implemented. Therefore, we cannot talk about a serious threat from Transnistria - Yusov said.

He noted that Ukraine is reinforcing its borders, including the border with Moldova.

Recall

Russia is trying to use the unrecognized Transnistria and Gagauziato conduct hybrid operations to destabilize the situation in Moldova on the eve of the EU accession talks and presidential elections.