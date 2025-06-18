$41.530.01
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 7644 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 18913 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 19886 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 49372 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 40849 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 58078 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 118235 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 66436 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 77013 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104958 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading June 18, 09:07 AM • 61611 views
3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices10:30 AM • 15263 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 50010 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 26186 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 33732 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant03:11 PM • 13422 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 34759 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 49329 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 166715 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 392928 views
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 100606 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 157316 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 167905 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 226386 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119128 views
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

GUR liquidated collaborator Mykhailo Grytsai in Berdiansk, who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war and appropriated state property

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Mykhailo Grytsai, a collaborator and accomplice of the occupiers, was liquidated in Berdiansk. He participated in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war and appropriated state property.

GUR liquidated collaborator Mykhailo Grytsai in Berdiansk, who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war and appropriated state property

Today, June 18, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Mykhailo Grytsai, the so-called "Deputy Mayor for Infrastructure, Housing and Communal Services, Fuel and Energy Complex" of the occupation administration, was liquidated. This was reported by UNN citing sources.

Details

According to a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate, Grytsai was shot in Berdiansk itself with a silenced PM pistol.

It is reported that the liquidated collaborator, a native of Poltava region, actively participated in the socio-political life of Ukraine before going over to the occupier's side. In particular, Grytsai repeatedly ran for people's deputies, was an assistant to a people's deputy, and recently headed the Berdiansk city organization of the "Socialist Ukraine" party.

Collaborating with the Russian occupation administration, the collaborator organized repressions against the local population and set up torture chambers for Ukrainian prisoners of war. In addition, he engaged in the appropriation of communal and state property located in the territory of the occupied city of Berdiansk.

We still have enough similar targets - collaborators, enemy accomplices - in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. We will definitely reach everyone and stop their criminal activities in any way: with or without a silencer, quietly or loudly, but always effectively

- noted the interlocutor in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a regional council deputy organized fictitious service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strengthen her own political image. She did not attend training, but received a military rank and over 200,000 hryvnias from the budget.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Berdiansk
