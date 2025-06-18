GUR liquidated collaborator Mykhailo Grytsai in Berdiansk, who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war and appropriated state property

Today, June 18, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Mykhailo Grytsai, the so-called "Deputy Mayor for Infrastructure, Housing and Communal Services, Fuel and Energy Complex" of the occupation administration, was liquidated. This was reported by UNN citing sources.

Details

According to a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate, Grytsai was shot in Berdiansk itself with a silenced PM pistol.

It is reported that the liquidated collaborator, a native of Poltava region, actively participated in the socio-political life of Ukraine before going over to the occupier's side. In particular, Grytsai repeatedly ran for people's deputies, was an assistant to a people's deputy, and recently headed the Berdiansk city organization of the "Socialist Ukraine" party.

Collaborating with the Russian occupation administration, the collaborator organized repressions against the local population and set up torture chambers for Ukrainian prisoners of war. In addition, he engaged in the appropriation of communal and state property located in the territory of the occupied city of Berdiansk.

We still have enough similar targets - collaborators, enemy accomplices - in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. We will definitely reach everyone and stop their criminal activities in any way: with or without a silencer, quietly or loudly, but always effectively - noted the interlocutor in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

