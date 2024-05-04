Guided aerial bombs launched in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
Guided aerial bombs were launched in Kherson region.
Launches of guided aerial bombs were recorded in Kherson region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Recall
Earlier, we were informed about the launch of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Launches of guided aerial bombs by tactical aviation in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions detected04.05.24, 21:48 • 39073 views