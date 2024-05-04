Launches of guided aerial bombs by tactical aviation in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions detected
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launch of guided aerial hostile bombs by tactical aircraft in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
