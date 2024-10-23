Guarantors Kim and Arakhamia: court releases MP Allakhverdiieva on bail
Kyiv • UNN
The HACC applied a personal guarantee to MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva, suspected of illicit enrichment. David Arakhamia and Vitaliy Kim were appointed as sureties, and a number of obligations were imposed on the suspect.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint in the form of a personal guarantee on MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva, who is suspected of illicit enrichment. The guarantors are the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, and the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports with reference to the SAPO.
"On October 23, 2024, the investigating judge of the HACC applied a measure of restraint in the form of a personal guarantee to the People's Deputy of Ukraine, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. The court appointed two people as guarantors: the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction D. Arakhamia and the head of one of the regional military administrations V. Kim," the statement said.
The suspect is entrusted with the performance of procedural duties:
- notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of a change of residence
- to deposit their passports for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;
- refrain from communicating with persons specified in the investigating judge's ruling.
The term of the duties is two months.
"The issue of appealing the measure of restraint will be decided after reviewing the full text of the court decision," the SAPO informs.
Addendum
MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva was served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment.
The pre-trial investigation established that in 2021-2022, the MP acquired assets that exceeded her official income and savings for this period by more than UAH 20 million. For the money received as unjustified assets, the MP subsequently purchased a house near Odesa, where she lives, through a legal entity.