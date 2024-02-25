Groups of men tried to illegally cross the border with Slovakia

Several groups of men tried to illegally enter Slovakia. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The movement of the first group towards the state border was captured by a camera trap The men were detained while overcoming the barrier fence.

The second group of unidentified persons decided to get abroad through mountainous and forested areas, which poses a threat to life.

An alarm system reported the presence of another person near the state border. The border patrol found a cut barbed wire and a young man who began to run away. He was detained several hundred meters from the border.

Two more violators presented passports and certificates of the military medical commission, as well as temporary certificates of persons liable for military service at the control point. However, it turned out that their documents were forged.

Administrative reports were drawn up against all the young men.

The men who used false documents face criminal liability.

