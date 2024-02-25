Groups of men tried to illegally cross the border with Slovakia

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34006 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 127823 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 78956 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 294606 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 247509 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195812 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233629 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252130 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158223 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372259 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 94553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 118151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78158 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57807 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 59018 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 127743 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 294506 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219582 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 247442 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22806 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30666 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30427 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78985 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86003 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Groups of men tried to illegally cross the border with Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39237 views

Several groups of men tried to illegally enter Slovakia from Ukraine and were detained by border guards.

Groups of men tried to illegally cross the border with Slovakia

Several groups of men tried to illegally enter Slovakia. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The movement of the first group towards the state border was captured by a camera trap The men were detained while overcoming the barrier fence.

The second group of unidentified persons decided to get abroad through mountainous and forested areas, which poses a threat to life.

An alarm system reported the presence of another person near the state border. The border patrol found a cut barbed wire and a young man who began to run away. He was detained several hundred meters from the border.

Two more violators presented passports and certificates of the military medical commission, as well as temporary certificates of persons liable for military service at the control point. However, it turned out that their documents were forged.

Add

Administrative reports were drawn up against all the young men.

The men who used false documents face criminal liability.

A man posing as an Italian and trying to leave Ukraine with forged documents was detained at the border16.02.24, 10:30 • 28960 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Slovakia
Ukraine
