A man posing as an Italian and trying to leave Ukraine with forged documents was detained at the border

A resident of Khmelnytsky tried to leave Ukraine by posing as an Italian citizen. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

A 22-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi tried to get to Hungary with false documents. When leaving the country, he presented border guards with a passport of an Italian citizen. During the inspection, border guards found a number of signs that indicated that the document was completely forged.

The man confessed that he had bought a fake passport and paid $8,000 for it. He was refused to cross the border, and a report on the signs of a criminal offense was sent to the National Police. The offender was handed over to police officers for further legal action.

