Grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village council: MP Batryn transferred from hospital to jail - journalist

MP Serhiy Batryn, who is a suspect in the explosion of grenades in Zakarpattia region during a meeting of one of the local councils, was transferred from a hospital ward to the Uzhhorod pre-trial detention center. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Today, on February 19, MP Serhiy Batryn was transferred from a special ward of a hospital in Uzhhorod to a local pre-trial detention center. Shortly before that, experts recognized him as sane," Glagola wrote.

He noted that before that he had been treated for the consequences of the explosion of his own grenades in the Keretsky village council.

Addendum

Earlier, the press service of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office reportedthat a forensic psychiatric examination of MP Serhiy Batryn had already been conducted and the results were available.

In January 2024, MP Batryn was ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination.

In Zakarpattia, on December 15, MP Serhiy Batryn of the Servant of the People party detonated grenades during a village council session, injuring 26 people. One of the victims later died in hospital from his injuries. On January 15, it became known that the number of people killed by grenades at the session had increased to two.

The SBU launched an investigation into the explosion of live grenades by a deputy in the village council building.

The SBU served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act to Batryn, a deputy of the Keretsky village council in Zakarpattia region.

A court in the Transcarpathian region imposed a pre-trial restraint on Batryn in the form of detention.

In January 2024, the prosecutor's office reclassified the case of the grenade explosion in the village council

In the future, it will be investigatedas a terrorist act that led to the death of people.