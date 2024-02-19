Grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village council: MP Batryn transferred from hospital to jail - journalist

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92107 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109461 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152212 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156066 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252095 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174541 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165739 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148386 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226805 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39491 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73762 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41882 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34782 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67313 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252095 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226805 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238486 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225207 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92107 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67313 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73762 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113277 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114160 views
Grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village council: MP Batryn transferred from hospital to jail - journalist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25482 views

MP Serhiy Batryn, a suspect in the grenade attack in Zakarpattia region that injured 26 people and killed two, was transferred from the hospital to a pre-trial detention center after being found sane.

MP Serhiy Batryn, who is a suspect in the explosion of grenades in Zakarpattia region during a meeting of one of the local councils, was transferred from a hospital ward to the Uzhhorod pre-trial detention center. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Today, on February 19, MP Serhiy Batryn was transferred from a special ward of a hospital in Uzhhorod to a local pre-trial detention center. Shortly before that, experts recognized him as sane," Glagola wrote.

He noted that before that he had been treated for the consequences of the explosion of his own grenades in the Keretsky village council.

Addendum

Earlier, the press service of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office reportedthat a forensic psychiatric examination of MP Serhiy Batryn had already been conducted and the results were available.

In January 2024, MP Batryn was ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination.

In Zakarpattia, on December 15, MP Serhiy Batryn of the Servant of the People party detonated grenades during a village council session, injuring 26 people. One of the victims later died in hospital from his injuries. On January 15, it became known that the number of people killed by grenades at the session had increased to two.

The SBU launched an investigation into the explosion of live grenades by a deputy in the village council building.

The SBU served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act to Batryn, a deputy of the Keretsky village council in Zakarpattia region.

A court in the Transcarpathian region imposed a pre-trial restraint on Batryn in the form of detention.

In January 2024, the prosecutor's office reclassified the case of the grenade explosion in the village council 

In the future, it will be investigatedas a terrorist act that led to the death of people.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
uzhhorodUzhhorod

Contact us about advertising