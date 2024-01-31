"Greetings for the occupiers": loud explosions reported in Tokmak - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhya region of Ukraine.
In the temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, loud explosions are reported to be heard in the city and suburbs, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Frontline Tokmak listens to greetings for the occupiers. Residents report loud explosions - both the city and the suburbs hear them
