Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian air defense radar station in occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
This morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was stated by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
On the morning of January 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit a Russian air defense radar station near the village of Razdolnoye in the temporarily occupied Crimea
Recall
Crimean guerrillas handed over to the Ukrainian military the coordinates of Russian air defense units near the Crimean bridge.