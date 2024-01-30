Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian air defense radar station in occupied Crimea

This morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was stated by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

On the morning of January 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit a Russian air defense radar station near the village of Razdolnoye in the temporarily occupied Crimea - the post says.

Recall

Crimean guerrillas handed over to the Ukrainian military the coordinates of Russian air defense units near the Crimean bridge.