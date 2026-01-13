Greenland rejects joining the US and remains in alliance with Denmark

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 6982 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 11809 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 18481 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 18330 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 22995 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31751 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48642 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 36266 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34143 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 61087 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
83%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: detailsJanuary 13, 07:30 AM • 3772 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 20458 views
Iran unrest: 648 dead, thousands injured and over 10,000 arrestedJanuary 13, 08:33 AM • 3288 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 23797 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhoto02:28 PM • 7330 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 18473 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 23862 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 61085 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 55736 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 61091 views
Actual people
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 1760 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 45264 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 39640 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44765 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 46526 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Greenland rejects joining the US and remains in alliance with Denmark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that Greenland chooses an alliance with Denmark, rejecting accession to the United States. This comes amid Trump's threats to annex the island, which Nielsen called inappropriate.

Greenland rejects joining the US and remains in alliance with Denmark

Greenland rejects options to join the United States and prefers to be in alliance with Denmark, meaning the island is postponing plans for independence for now – amid threats from President Donald Trump to annex Greenland to the US. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, writes UNN.

Details

At a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on January 13, Nielsen stated that Greenland prefers to remain in alliance with the Danes and is not considering joining the US.

We are now facing a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark... We choose the Greenland we know today, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark

- he stated.

Nielsen also added that the situation is "very serious," referring to Trump's threats to annex the island. He called the threats themselves completely inappropriate. In general, in Greenland, which has a population of 57,000, the idea of gaining independence from Denmark has long been discussed, but at the same time, the vast majority are categorically against the idea of joining the US.

"Now is the time to be together. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and is completely united in defending fundamental principles," Nielsen told reporters during the press conference.

Addition

Trump has shown great interest in controlling Greenland after first expressing the idea of buying the territory from Denmark six years ago. But during his second term, he became more open about it and sent key American officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, to the Arctic island. Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, also visited Greenland in January before Trump's second term inauguration.

Greenland rejected any US territorial claims and advocated for protection within NATO12.01.26, 20:28 • 4430 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Denmark
United States