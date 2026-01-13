Greenland rejects joining the US and remains in alliance with Denmark

Greenland rejects options to join the United States and prefers to be in alliance with Denmark, meaning the island is postponing plans for independence for now – amid threats from President Donald Trump to annex Greenland to the US. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, writes UNN.

Details

At a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on January 13, Nielsen stated that Greenland prefers to remain in alliance with the Danes and is not considering joining the US.

We are now facing a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark... We choose the Greenland we know today, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark - he stated.

Nielsen also added that the situation is "very serious," referring to Trump's threats to annex the island. He called the threats themselves completely inappropriate. In general, in Greenland, which has a population of 57,000, the idea of gaining independence from Denmark has long been discussed, but at the same time, the vast majority are categorically against the idea of joining the US.

"Now is the time to be together. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and is completely united in defending fundamental principles," Nielsen told reporters during the press conference.

Addition

Trump has shown great interest in controlling Greenland after first expressing the idea of buying the territory from Denmark six years ago. But during his second term, he became more open about it and sent key American officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, to the Arctic island. Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, also visited Greenland in January before Trump's second term inauguration.

Greenland rejected any US territorial claims and advocated for protection within NATO