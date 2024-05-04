Green tourism in Ukraine is growing, but needs a marketing push

Green tourism in Ukraine is developing, but it needs marketing. The new law on tourism is expected to promote it by collecting information about all accommodation facilities. This was told by the Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development Mariana Oleskiv, during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Green tourism is developing, but the problem is that today there is no marketing and popularization of it. It's more like "someone had a vacation and passed the information on to each other." We are waiting for the adoption of the law on tourism, which will oblige all accommodation facilities to register. Then we, as a government agency, will have all the information, including the market size - Mariana Oleskiv said.

Recall

UNESCO estimates that it will take $9 billion and 10 years to restore Ukrainian tourist sites damaged by the Russian military.

Despite the war, demand in the tourism industry is growing in western Ukraine