Despite the war, demand in the tourism industry is growing in western Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89912 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109211 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151977 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155885 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251799 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174499 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165708 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148372 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226657 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37652 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71950 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39884 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33154 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65723 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251799 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226657 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238345 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225082 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89912 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65723 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71950 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113217 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114100 views
Despite the war, demand in the tourism industry is growing in western Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46882 views

Tourist demand is growing in western Ukraine due to restrictions on travel abroad, while the south and east are seeing a significant drop.

Ukrainian tourism is growing in the west, with a large drop expected in the south and east. Demand for domestic tourism is driven by restrictions on travel abroad.  This was reported by the head of the State Agency for Tourism Development, Mariana Oleskiv, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In the western regions of Ukraine, we have an increase in tourism, while in the south and east we have a big drop. In general, demand has fallen because many Ukrainians have gone abroad, and many are unable to go on vacation. In addition, traveling abroad has become more difficult. Therefore, most people are now choosing to vacation in Ukraine

- Oleskiv said.

She added that the tourism industry continues to operate even in wartime conditions, maintaining jobs and supporting employees, although it is experiencing a lack of human capital.

Recall

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's cultural and tourism sectors have lost more than $19.6 billion due to the war.

UNESCO has calculated how much time and money Ukraine will need to restore tourism14.02.24, 15:50 • 26978 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy

