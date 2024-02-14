UNESCO has calculated how much time and money Ukraine will need to restore tourism

Ukraine will need $9 billion over 10 years to rebuild its culture and tourism sector. The two-year war has already cost the country more than $19.6 billion in tourism revenues. This was reported by Reuters with reference to UNESCO data, UNN reports.

Losses continue to grow, and the sector's recovery needs continue to increase, - said Krista Piccat, Director of UNESCO's Division for Culture and Emergencies.

Details

Pikkat added that the lost revenues of the capital alone amounted to $10 billion.

In its assessment, conducted on the eve of the two-year anniversary of the war, UNESCO estimated the damage to cultural property at approximately $3.5 billion, which is 40% more than in 2023.

The report states that the damage to 340 buildings, including museums, monuments, libraries, and religious sites, was analyzed.

International solidarity will be crucial to meeting these needs. Implementing risk prevention measures and supporting creative industries are also important levers to reduce the foreseeable long-term consequences of war, - the report says.

Recall

As reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have damaged 902 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine, including monuments of architecture, urban planning, and history.