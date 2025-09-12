Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv

$41.210.09
During a visit to Kyiv, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions target the shadow fleet transporting Russian oil, as well as companies and individuals supplying technology and materials for weapons production. This was reported by  UNN with reference to Reuters and the UK government website.

Details

The sanctions are a response to the increase in drone and missile attacks by Russia on Ukraine in recent months, as well as to the incident of Russian drones violating Polish airspace. 

US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorism

As Cooper emphasized, the international community must cut off the financial flows that the Kremlin needs to continue its aggressive war against Ukraine.

International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and block critical resources is vital. These sanctions are the next stage of British leadership in countering Putin's aggression.

- stated the head of the British Foreign Ministry.

The new package of sanctions includes: blocking 70 vessels used to transport Russian oil. Restrictions on 30 companies and individuals involved in supplying Russia with electronics, chemicals, and explosives. Adding a Chinese electronics company and one firm in Turkey to the sanctions list, which, according to British authorities, supplied the Russian military-industrial complex with necessary components.

NATO prepares defensive measures after Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace - Bloomberg

According to Cooper, the sanctions pressure is combined with further military and security support for Ukraine.

The UK will not stand idly by while Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine. His complete disregard for sovereignty was demonstrated this week when he recklessly sent drones into NATO airspace. The security of NATO and Ukraine is crucial to the security of the UK.

- Cooper noted.

The British government website also noted that among the targets of the sanctions are companies that supplied vital electronics to Putin's army, such as the Chinese company Shenzhen Blue Hat International Trade Co., Ltd. and its two Russian co-owners, Elena Malytska and Oleksiy Malytskyi, as well as the Turkish company Mastel Makina Ithalat Ihracat Limited Sirketi and its CEO, Azerbaijani citizen Shanlik Shukurov. Such electronics are widely used in Russian weapons, including Iskander and Kh-101 missiles, as well as Russian drones, which Putin, according to the British government, brutally uses to take the lives of Ukrainians. 

The Japanese government has introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia

Stepan Haftko

