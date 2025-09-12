The Japanese government has introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia, which includes freezing the assets of 47 companies and 9 individuals from Russia, as well as a number of structures involved in aggression against Ukraine. This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, reports UNN.

Details

Given the current international situation around Ukraine and in order to facilitate Japan's international efforts to achieve peace aimed at resolving this issue, based on the content of measures adopted by leading countries, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the following decision: "Measures to freeze the assets of persons associated with the Russian Federation." Based on this decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, measures will be taken regarding the import and provision of services related to maritime transport, etc., crude oil and petroleum products originating from the Russian Federation. - the message says.

It is noted that in accordance with the sanctions package, it is planned to freeze the assets of 47 companies and 9 individuals from Russia, as well as a number of structures involved in aggression against Ukraine; prohibit exports to two Russian organizations and nine more from other countries that helped circumvent restrictions; reduce the price limit for importing Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees, according to which Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain and imposed restrictions against individuals who help Russia's military-industrial complex, shadow fleet, and energy sector.