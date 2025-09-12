$41.210.09
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 29705 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 45216 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 67307 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 37077 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 29111 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 46341 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 17315 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 17613 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15390 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
The Japanese government has introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

Japan has introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia, freezing the assets of 47 companies and 9 individuals. Exports to 11 organizations have also been banned, and the price cap on Russian oil imports has been lowered.

The Japanese government has introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia, which includes freezing the assets of 47 companies and 9 individuals from Russia, as well as a number of structures involved in aggression against Ukraine. This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, reports UNN.

Details

Given the current international situation around Ukraine and in order to facilitate Japan's international efforts to achieve peace aimed at resolving this issue, based on the content of measures adopted by leading countries, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the following decision: "Measures to freeze the assets of persons associated with the Russian Federation." Based on this decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, measures will be taken regarding the import and provision of services related to maritime transport, etc., crude oil and petroleum products originating from the Russian Federation.

- the message says.

It is noted that in accordance with the sanctions package, it is planned to freeze the assets of 47 companies and 9 individuals from Russia, as well as a number of structures involved in aggression against Ukraine; prohibit exports to two Russian organizations and nine more from other countries that helped circumvent restrictions; reduce the price limit for importing Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees, according to which Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain and imposed restrictions against individuals who help Russia's military-industrial complex, shadow fleet, and energy sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

