Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector

London has announced an additional financial aid package of £20 million for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The decision was published on the UK government's website on Friday, January 16, on the first anniversary of the signing of a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership between the countries. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The funding is aimed at repairing and protecting energy facilities damaged by intensified Russian attacks.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, including children and schools, have been left without heating and electricity as temperatures across Ukraine dropped to -20°C. The funds will help ensure the vital functioning of hospitals, schools, and residential buildings. - stated on the government's website.

Investing in the Future: Education and Partnership

In addition to energy, Britain is expanding its school twinning program:

Another 300 schools will join the "100 Years of Partnership" project over the next three years;

The program will cover over 54,000 students from both countries, promoting cultural exchange and learning.

The people of Ukraine should have no doubt - we will be with you today, tomorrow, and for the next 100 years. - emphasized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Scale of Support

With the new package, the total support for Ukraine's energy sector from the United Kingdom has already exceeded £470 million. In addition, over the past year, the parties have strengthened defense cooperation, including signing a £1.6 billion agreement for the supply of modern air defense missiles.

The British government emphasizes that these steps are part of a long-term security strategy that guarantees Russia will never again be able to commit acts of barbarism against a sovereign state with impunity.

