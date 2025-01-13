The occupied part of the Kherson region is ready to accept refugees from California who suffered from a large-scale fire. This was stated by the governor of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, in an interview with the propaganda outlet TASS, UNN reports.

Details

However, Saldo clarified that not all the victims will be able to find refuge in the occupied territory.

He emphasized that it is important that refugees do not participate in financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine and do not support the current Kyiv regime.

Add

On January 7, 2025, fires broke out in Los Angeles. The blaze engulfed forests and quickly reached residential areas and suburbs. The fires engulfed five neighborhoods around the city, forcing more than 150,000 people to evacuate. At least 10 thousand houses were burned down.

The cause of the fires has not been established.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine is ready to send 150 rescuers to help the United States fight the fires.