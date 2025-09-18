$41.180.06
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the experimental project on the distribution of humanitarian liquefied gas for residents of front-line regions until May 2026. For the first time, consumers in the Zaporizhzhia region will be included in the program, providing them with gas at the expense of state-owned companies and international partners.

Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to extend the experimental project for the distribution of humanitarian liquefied gas to residents of frontline regions. This program, which has been in effect since 2024, has been expanded to new regions and extended until May 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Details

The main initiative is to support residents of territories near the front line who, due to Russian aggression and infrastructure destruction, have lost access to centralized heating and gas supply. 

Due to Russian armed aggression and the destruction of distribution networks in frontline regions, some consumers, unfortunately, do not have access to central heat and gas supply. But Ukraine cares about its citizens and continues to involve various support mechanisms. This project already has positive results and we will continue its implementation in the next heating season.

– emphasized the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

After the start of the new heating season, household consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will be included in the program for the first time. The provision of liquefied gas to the population will be carried out at the expense of state-owned companies and assistance from international partners.

Addition

In August 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 883, which approved the proposal of the Ministry of Energy regarding the implementation during 2024-2025 of an experimental project for the distribution of humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas to meet the needs of household consumers in conditions of martial law.

The project, which was supposed to end on December 31, 2024, included Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

Who can receive humanitarian liquefied gas

  1. Individuals with a Ukrainian citizen's passport and RNOCPP (or a mark in the passport refusing it).
    1. Persons registered and actually residing in a household in the territory of: Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, or Zaporizhzhia regions.
      1. People who do not have gas or electricity supply (due to hostilities / emergency). Also, residents of the above-mentioned territories must use appliances only on liquefied gas. They may belong to vulnerable groups (large families, low-income families, families with children with disabilities, single parents, pregnant women, elderly people, people with disabilities, veterans, etc.).

        How to apply

        Citizens need to contact the regional military administration (RMA) or local self-government bodies, which collect applications. Applications can be submitted in writing or electronically (as determined by the administration).

        Later, the administration forms lists of recipients and coordinates them with the regional defense council. The defense council's decision determines which communities and households will receive gas and in what volume.

        Gas is issued quarterly (once every three months). The volume is up to 63 kg of liquefied gas per person registered and actually residing in the household.

        Recall

        Earlier, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk already reported that the Cabinet of Ministers extended the experimental project for the distribution of humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas until May 1, 2026. 

        Ukraine has already accumulated more than 80% of the required volume of gas in storage for the winter. However, to achieve the set goals and volumes, it is necessary to purchase approximately 1 billion dollars worth of natural gas. The main reason for this necessity is constant Russian attacks, which create risks for the heating season.

