Ukrainian military women will be provided with personal hygiene products and gynaecological examinations

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for providing military personnel with hygiene products and medical examinations. Women will receive gynecological and mammological examinations, and men will receive urological examinations.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a procedure that provides for the provision of personal hygiene products to female military personnel and gynecological and mammological examinations and treatment. It also provides for mammology and urology examinations and treatment for military men. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.
Melnychuk reports that the approved procedure provides for the prohibition of discrimination against servicemen in the field of material, medical, psychological and social support.
The principles of material, medical, psychological and social support for servicemen are established, taking into account the needs of women and men, including the provision of personal hygiene and personal protective equipment for women servicemen in accordance with anthropometric data
He also said that the peculiarities of psychological support and assistance to servicemen who were exposed to stress factors in extreme (combat) conditions or suffered from sexual harassment were determined.
In addition, Melnychuk said that gynecological and mammological examinations and treatment for female servicemen, as well as mammological and urological examinations and treatment for male servicemen, are provided.
