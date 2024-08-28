International partners deliver 1170 women's bulletproof vests to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

On Wednesday, August 28, with the support of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ukraine and the Global Security Sector Reform Foundation, Ukrainian law enforcement officers received 1170 women's bulletproof vests with ballistic plates. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

We are talking about 1,170 units that will be sent to the State Border Guard Service, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard and the National Police of Ukraine.

Today we are receiving 1,170 women's bulletproof vests and in the near future they will be transferred to the National Police, National Guard, State Emergency Service and State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. These bulletproof vests will significantly improve the service for women, as they are designed specifically for women's body structure. They are sufficiently protected and will be used in units that perform their functions on the front line - said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Kateryna Pavlichenko.



In her turn, Lisa Heike, Political Counselor at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ukraine, noted that the transfer of women's bulletproof vests is the beginning of an important and completely new area of cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

She stated that Ukrainian women are now increasingly involved in security issues, so their protection should be appropriate.

Hennadii Fedoriuk, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, said that the agency currently employs almost 25% women, who perform all the necessary tasks on an equal footing with men. Therefore, it is important to provide them with everything they need, including personal protective equipment.

The war has fundamentally changed the lives of all Ukrainians, including the National Police. Currently, the National Police is performing functions that are not typical for it in peacetime. This includes performing duties on the front line on a par with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, evacuating civilians and delivering humanitarian aid. And today, almost 25% of the total number of personnel in the National Police are women - Fedoryuk summarized .

Recall

As of June 2024, there were more than 67,000 women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of whom 19,000 were employees and all others were military personnel