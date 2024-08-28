International partners deliver 1170 women's bulletproof vests to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122816 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206809 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157917 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155385 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143972 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112537 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190930 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105162 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 80232 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 53679 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101690 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 90065 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 37582 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206809 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202705 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190930 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217522 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205418 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 15897 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 35710 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151976 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151123 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155123 views
International partners deliver 1170 women's bulletproof vests to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

International partners deliver 1170 women's bulletproof vests to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19879 views

With the support of Germany, Ukrainian security forces received 1170 women's bulletproof vests. They will be distributed among the State Border Guard Service, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard, and the National Police to improve the protection of female law enforcement officers.

On Wednesday, August 28, with the support of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ukraine and the Global Security Sector Reform Foundation, Ukrainian law enforcement officers received 1170 women's bulletproof vests with ballistic plates. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 

Details

We are talking about 1,170 units that will be sent to the State Border Guard Service, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard and the National Police of Ukraine.

Today we are receiving 1,170 women's bulletproof vests and in the near future they will be transferred to the National Police, National Guard, State Emergency Service and State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. These bulletproof vests will significantly improve the service for women, as they are designed specifically for women's body structure. They are sufficiently protected and will be used in units that perform their functions on the front line

- said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Kateryna Pavlichenko.

In her turn, Lisa Heike, Political Counselor at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ukraine, noted that the transfer of women's bulletproof vests is the beginning of an important and completely new area of cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry of Defense told about the percentage of women's appeals to recruitment centers04.06.24, 17:26 • 110040 views

She stated that Ukrainian women are now increasingly involved in security issues, so their protection should be appropriate.

Hennadii Fedoriuk, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, said that the agency currently employs almost 25% women, who perform all the necessary tasks on an equal footing with men. Therefore, it is important to provide them with everything they need, including personal protective equipment.

The war has fundamentally changed the lives of all Ukrainians, including the National Police. Currently, the National Police is performing functions that are not typical for it in peacetime. This includes performing duties on the front line on a par with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, evacuating civilians and delivering humanitarian aid. And today, almost 25% of the total number of personnel in the National Police are women

- Fedoryuk summarized .

Recall

As of June 2024, there were more than 67,000 women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of whom 19,000 were employees and all others were military personnel

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising