Google launches Veo 3 video generator for users worldwide

In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribes
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Google launches Veo 3 video generator for users worldwide

Kyiv • UNN

 382 views

Google has begun the global rollout of the Veo 3 video generation model, which allows creating 8-second videos based on text prompts. Access to it is only available to Google AI Pro subscribers with a limit of three videos per day.

Google launches Veo 3 video generator for users worldwide

Google has begun the global rollout of its new video generation model, Veo 3, which allows creating videos up to 8 seconds long from text prompts, writes UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

On Thursday, July 3, Google announced that it "began rolling out its video generation model Veo 3 to Gemini users in over 159 countries," the publication notes.

Video generation using the new model will only be available to Google AI Pro subscribers and will have a limit of creating only 3 videos per day.

Google's latest AI model, Veo 3, which the company demonstrated in May, allows users to create videos up to 8 seconds long using text prompts, as well as audio for them.

Josh Woodward from Google stated that the company is working on adding image generation capabilities to video in Gemini.

Google could pay a record fine of over 4 billion euros: EU court upholds charges of competition violation19.06.25, 18:12 • 3228 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Google
Tesla
