Google launches Veo 3 video generator for users worldwide

Google has begun the global rollout of its new video generation model, Veo 3, which allows creating videos up to 8 seconds long from text prompts, writes UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

On Thursday, July 3, Google announced that it "began rolling out its video generation model Veo 3 to Gemini users in over 159 countries," the publication notes.

Video generation using the new model will only be available to Google AI Pro subscribers and will have a limit of creating only 3 videos per day.

Google's latest AI model, Veo 3, which the company demonstrated in May, allows users to create videos up to 8 seconds long using text prompts, as well as audio for them.

Josh Woodward from Google stated that the company is working on adding image generation capabilities to video in Gemini.

