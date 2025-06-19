Google could pay a record fine of over 4 billion euros: EU court upholds charges of competition violation

Google's attempt to avoid the EU's biggest ever fine of €4.12 billion has failed. The European Court of Justice has upheld regulators' position that the company used Android to prevent competitors from developing. This is reported by the Financial Times, conveyed by UNN.

Details

The European Court of Justice's decision confirmed the conclusions of Brussels regulators, who believe that the tech giant used the Android mobile operating system to restrict competitors.

The European Court of Justice's Advocate General, Juliane Kokott, stated that "the fine of €4.12 billion imposed on the company should be upheld".

Although her recommendations are not legally binding, the EU's highest court usually upholds them.

Additions

The case against Google began back in 2018 when the EU accused the company of illegal restrictions on Android device manufacturers and mobile carriers that "cemented Google's dominant position" in internet search.

In total, over the past decade, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has received fines totaling approximately €8 billion in three different cases.

The EU's Supreme Court has already upheld a €2.42 billion fine for Google favoring its own price comparison service, a decision that cannot be further appealed. In contrast, Google managed to win an appeal against a €1.5 billion fine for blocking competitors in the online advertising sector, which the General Court overturned last year.

In addition, the EU continues its investigation into Google's new advertising technology, launched by the company in 2023.

Google will provide Ukrainian startups with almost $10 million