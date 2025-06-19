Google could pay a record fine of over 4 billion euros: EU court upholds charges of competition violation

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 12185 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 31432 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 33217 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 42531 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 107883 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 59566 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 143182 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 201087 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 93768 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129876 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4m/s
42%
746mm
Popular news
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 61397 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 129524 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 70400 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 23182 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 57727 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 58154 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 70836 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 107872 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 129985 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 164910 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 12848 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 23509 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 172912 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 221405 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 223169 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Google could pay a record fine of over 4 billion euros: EU court upholds charges of competition violation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

The European Court of Justice has upheld a fine of 4.12 billion euros for Google due to competition violations with Android. The decision confirmed regulators' findings about the use of the operating system to restrict competitors. The Advocate General of the EU Court of Justice stated that he supports the decision to uphold the fine. Google has already received approximately 8 billion euros in fines from other legal cases with the EU.

Google could pay a record fine of over 4 billion euros: EU court upholds charges of competition violation

Google's attempt to avoid the EU's biggest ever fine of €4.12 billion has failed. The European Court of Justice has upheld regulators' position that the company used Android to prevent competitors from developing. This is reported by the Financial Times, conveyed by UNN.

Details

The European Court of Justice's decision confirmed the conclusions of Brussels regulators, who believe that the tech giant used the Android mobile operating system to restrict competitors.

The European Court of Justice's Advocate General, Juliane Kokott, stated that "the fine of €4.12 billion imposed on the company should be upheld".

Although her recommendations are not legally binding, the EU's highest court usually upholds them.

Additions

The case against Google began back in 2018 when the EU accused the company of illegal restrictions on Android device manufacturers and mobile carriers that "cemented Google's dominant position" in internet search.

In total, over the past decade, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has received fines totaling approximately €8 billion in three different cases.

The EU's Supreme Court has already upheld a €2.42 billion fine for Google favoring its own price comparison service, a decision that cannot be further appealed. In contrast, Google managed to win an appeal against a €1.5 billion fine for blocking competitors in the online advertising sector, which the General Court overturned last year.

In addition, the EU continues its investigation into Google's new advertising technology, launched by the company in 2023.

Google will provide Ukrainian startups with almost $10 million11.06.25, 17:26 • 2188 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Alphabet Inc.
Financial Times
European Union
Google
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9