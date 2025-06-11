Google will provide Ukrainian startups with almost $10 million
Kyiv • UNN
Google's support fund will finance Ukrainian startups with almost $10 million. 35 startups will receive up to $100,000, mentoring support and Google Cloud credits.
From advanced systems for creating human body models and AI-based prostheses to automation and efficient management services, Google has selected the final group of teams that will receive funding, mentoring and technical support, as well as the opportunity to receive funds in the form of loans.
UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
Details
In total, Google has already funded 98 Ukrainian startups in the second phase of the program. The final group of teams has now been selected to receive funding as part of the second phase of the Support Fund for Ukrainian Startups program.
35 Ukrainian startups — from AI platforms to prosthetics manufacturers — will receive up to $100,000 in funding
It also refers to mentoring and technical support from Google.
In addition, the opportunity to receive up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits.
The release stated that the Fund will continue to support the development of the Ukrainian startup ecosystem.
Recall
UNN reported that Google has selected the first Ukrainian startups to receive $100,000 in funding, mentoring and the opportunity to attract additional lending.