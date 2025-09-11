Google has provided Ukraine with over $55 million in aid over three years: what is known about the cooperation

Tech giant Google has provided Ukraine with over $45 million in financial aid and more than $10 million in technical solutions and educational resources over the past three years. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, September 10, Vitaliy Klitschko met with company representatives at the capital's city hall, led by Annette Krober-Riel, Vice President for Government Affairs at Google Europe.

Klitschko noted that Google remains a reliable partner of Ukraine in digital development, strengthening cyber resilience, and economic recovery.

During the meeting, the Kyiv authorities and representatives of the American corporation discussed the possibilities of integrating urban data on accessibility, marking shelters on Google Maps, and using Google's developments in the field of artificial intelligence for transport modeling and urban planning.

Klitschko noted that the capital's authorities are interested in further bilateral cooperation between Kyiv and Google and will develop such cooperation. He emphasized that AI can contribute to the expansion and improvement of urban services for greater accessibility and convenience for Kyiv residents.

Google remains a reliable partner of Ukraine in digital development, strengthening cyber resilience, and economic recovery. Over the past 3 years, the company has provided Ukraine with over $45 million in financial aid and more than $10 million in technical solutions and educational resources. - stated the mayor of the capital in his post.

The Google team, for its part, noted the achievements of the Ukrainian capital in the digitalization of urban services, in particular the state application "Kyiv Digital", which provides access to various services for city residents.

Recall

An online map of object accessibility with information on barrier-free entry and other amenities has appeared in the "Kyiv Digital" application. Over 1200 objects have already been marked on the map, and their number will increase.

Google will provide Ukrainian startups with almost $10 million