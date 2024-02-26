$41.340.03
Google and AI: the company announced the relaunch of Gemini AI image creation tool

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23548 views

Google plans to relaunch its artificial intelligence image creation tool Gemini in a few weeks after the outage to correct inaccuracies in the images it generates.

Google and AI: the company announced the relaunch of Gemini AI image creation tool

Google is planning to relaunch its artificial intelligence tool that creates images of people in the next few weeks. This was stated by Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. His words are quoted by Reuters, UNN reports.

The tool did not work as we planned. ... We have taken this feature offline while we fix it. We hope to have it back online in the next couple of weeks. 

- Hassabis said.

Details

Earlier this month, Alphabet started offering image generation using its Gemini AI models. Some users, however, reported on social media that it created historical images that were sometimes inaccurate.

Since the launch of ChatGPT OpenAI in November 2022, Google has been trying to produce AI software that could compete with the company's Microsoft-backed software.

When Google released its generative AI chatbot Bard a year ago, it shared inaccurate information about photos of planets outside the Earth's solar system in a promotional video, which led to a drop in its shares by as much as 9%.

Optional

Earlier this month, Bard was renamed Gemini, and Google launched paid subscription plans that users could sign up for to get better functionality from the AI model.

Google steps up fight against disinformation ahead of EU elections - Reuters16.02.24, 12:03 • 20565 views

Recall

In January, Google added two new artificial intelligence tools that will improve the search function - Circle to Search and Multisearch. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

