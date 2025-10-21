$41.760.03
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
Archive

After a record high, gold fell due to expectations of Fed rate cuts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Gold prices fell on Tuesday after hitting a record high, as investors took profits amid expectations of a Fed interest rate cut. The spot price of gold fell by 0.3% to $4,340.29 per ounce.

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits after hitting a record high in the previous session amid expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and high demand for safe-haven assets. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The spot gold price fell 0.3% to $4,340.29 per ounce as of 02:48 GMT, after reaching an all-time high of $4,381.21 on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.1% to $4,356.40 per ounce.

Profit-taking and a decrease in demand for safe-haven assets have somewhat eased the pressure on gold prices today... All dips will be seen as buying opportunities as long as the Fed continues its rate-cutting path.

- said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.

According to CME's FedWatch tool, the market is fully pricing in a quarter-point Fed rate cut this month and another in December. Gold, which does not yield interest, typically rises in price during periods of low rates.

The current gold rally still has potential for further upside, unless US inflation data, due later this week, turns out to be unexpectedly high.

- Waterer added.

The data release, expected on Friday after a delay due to the "shutdown," has been postponed. The consumer price index is expected to have risen 3.1% year-on-year in September, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The US government has been in a "shutdown" for the 20th consecutive day, after the Senate failed to overcome disagreements for the tenth time. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that the "shutdown" is likely to end this week.

The government shutdown has delayed the release of key economic indicators, leaving investors and policymakers without crucial information ahead of the next Fed meeting.

In trade, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Malaysia this week to avoid an escalation of tariff tensions between the two countries.

Other precious metals: silver fell 1.6% to $51.64 per ounce, platinum fell 0.7% to $1,627.62, and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,503.17.

Recall

According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka, the trend of rising gold prices is reinforced by the unstable geopolitical situation in the world.

"Wars, trade conflicts, unpredictable decisions of world leaders - all this creates an atmosphere of constant instability, in which gold becomes a universal insurance. So the jump in the value of gold is not just a financial event, it is a marker of investors' confidence in the modern economy. And for the fintech market, this is a clear signal: technology can make finance more convenient, but the basis of trust is always built on simple and understandable values," summarized Olena Sosedka.

She also added that the rising price of gold is just the tip of the iceberg. Globally, it means that investors are preparing for a weakening dollar. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for international buyers, creating a powerful incentive for its price to rise.

As is known, the key structural demand for the precious metal is formed by central banks, primarily China and Russia. They are aggressively buying up gold bars, openly demonstrating a strategy of abandoning the dollar and unwillingness to rely solely on the American currency.

Olga Rozgon

Economy
Gold
Federal Reserve
United States Senate
Malaysia
White House
Reuters
China
United States