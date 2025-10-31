Gold price hovers near $4,000 amid US-China trade truce – Bloomberg
Gold prices are holding near $4,000 an ounce as traders assess the implications of a trade truce between the US and China. Spot gold fell 0.8% on Friday after earlier rising 2.4%.
Gold prices are holding around $4,000 an ounce as traders assess the implications of a US-China trade truce that failed to fully allay fears of long-term competition between the world's two largest economies. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
Spot gold prices fell 0.8% on Friday after an earlier 2.4% gain, breaking a four-day losing streak. Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for stable supply chains in his first public statement after meeting with US President Donald Trump.
The combination of sharp price cuts, a truce in the US-China trade war, and significant outflows from gold ETFs reinforces the corrective mood
He added that the price of bullion could fall to around $3,750.
Despite recent declines, gold has risen more than 50% this year, supported by investors' desire to protect portfolios from risks and active central bank purchases. According to the World Gold Council, central banks bought 28% more gold in the third quarter compared to the previous period. Silver fell, while platinum and palladium showed slight gains.
