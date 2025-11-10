"Gift for Putin": Ukraine will receive not one, but two "Flamingo" missiles from Czech volunteers

The Czech organization "Gift for Putin" has raised 12.5 million Czech crowns (500,000 euros) for a "Flamingo" missile capable of reaching Moscow or St. Petersburg. However, the manufacturer announced that for the same amount, they would supply two missiles, which will be handed over to the Ukrainian army, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

The organization "Gift for Putin" raised 12.5 million Czech crowns (500,000 euros) for a missile capable of reaching Moscow or St. Petersburg, named DANA 1 in honor of Dana Drábová, the recently deceased head of the State Office for Nuclear Safety of the Czech Republic, a physicist and expert in atomic energy. However, the manufacturer announced that for the same amount, they would supply two missiles, which will be handed over to the Ukrainian army. Thus, DANA 2 will also appear.

Instead of the planned 12.5 million Czech crowns, a total of 16 million Czech crowns (657,500 euros) were raised during the collection. Therefore, the organization will give the public an opportunity to decide how to dispose of the amount exceeding the initial goal.

Add

Starting Monday, the "Gift for Putin" organization will conduct a survey on social networks. According to the organizers, the remaining funds can be used to purchase ambulances, plastic explosives, or, for example, to contribute to the purchase of a training aircraft.

"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two days

Recall

The Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina (Gift for Putin) on October 21 announced a fundraiser for the purchase of a Ukrainian ballistic missile "Flamingo" – volunteers say that the manufacturer Fire Point allowed the purchase, and the cost of the missile is estimated at almost 600 thousand dollars.