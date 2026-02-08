Gesture of support: Moldova's representative Satoshi sang at Ukraine's National Selection

The final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 was remembered not only for the performances of Ukrainian contestants but also for the appearance of an international guest. This year, the show was attended by Moldova's representative at the upcoming song contest - singer Satoshi, writes UNN.

The artist took to the stage of the National Selection with the song "Viva, Moldova!". It is with this track that Satoshi will represent Moldova in the final of the international song contest, which will take place in Vienna this year.

The performance of the Moldovan artist became a significant moment of the show, as for the past six years, the Ukrainian National Selection has not been visited by participants from other countries.

The appearance of the Moldovan added an international context to the event and emphasized the general trend of the contest's openness to cultural exchange between the participating countries of Eurovision.

It should be noted that at the end of his performance, the singer shouted words of support for Ukraine and assured that Moldova has always been and will be a good friend and neighbor to Ukrainians.

