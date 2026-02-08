$43.140.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Gesture of support: Moldova's representative Satoshi sang at Ukraine's National Selection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The representative of Moldova at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, singer Satoshi, visited the final of the Ukrainian National Selection for Eurovision 2026. At the end of his performance, he shouted words of support for Ukraine and assured that Moldova has always been and will be a good friend and neighbor to Ukrainians.

Gesture of support: Moldova's representative Satoshi sang at Ukraine's National Selection

The final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 was remembered not only for the performances of Ukrainian contestants but also for the appearance of an international guest. This year, the show was attended by Moldova's representative at the upcoming song contest - singer Satoshi, writes UNN.

Details

The artist took to the stage of the National Selection with the song "Viva, Moldova!". It is with this track that Satoshi will represent Moldova in the final of the international song contest, which will take place in Vienna this year.

The performance of the Moldovan artist became a significant moment of the show, as for the past six years, the Ukrainian National Selection has not been visited by participants from other countries.

The appearance of the Moldovan added an international context to the event and emphasized the general trend of the contest's openness to cultural exchange between the participating countries of Eurovision.

It should be noted that at the end of his performance, the singer shouted words of support for Ukraine and assured that Moldova has always been and will be a good friend and neighbor to Ukrainians.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote about how Leleka won the national selection for Eurovision. The singer received the maximum score from both the judges and the audience.

