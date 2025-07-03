Germany wants to buy two Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine - Bild

The German government is actively working on an emergency solution to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Berlin is awaiting approval of its initiative from US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding the transfer of two Patriot air defense systems, which Germany is ready to finance for Ukraine. This was reported by Bild with reference to government sources, according to UNN.

Details

Patriot systems are critically important for protecting Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure from Russian missile strikes. Currently, Ukraine has only four such installations, which is not enough for effective protection.

Bild notes that if defensive missile stocks are depleted, Russian airstrikes could become even more devastating.

Negotiations and context

The request for the transfer of two Patriot systems was submitted to the American Secretary of Defense several weeks ago. This happened after Kyiv unsuccessfully tried to directly purchase these systems from the United States. As a result, the Ukrainian side turned to Berlin for help.

The State Department stated that the US is not completely stopping military aid to Ukraine, and specifically clarified details regarding missiles for Patriot

However, the situation is complicated by the recent suspension of arms supplies approved by the previous US administration, without official explanations. The German government fears that Washington may also reject the new request for the transfer of Patriot systems, even despite Germany's readiness to cover the costs.

Pentagon's decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine surprised even Trump's allies - Politico

Germany's reaction

The issue of stopping American supplies was discussed during a meeting of the German cabinet of ministers on Wednesday. The participants concluded that losses in supplies from the United States cannot be fully compensated. At the same time, Berlin and its allies are considering providing Ukraine with Patriot systems from their national stocks.

Addition

A phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump is expected in the near future. The Ukrainian leader plans to discuss the continuation of defense support and express Kyiv's readiness to purchase weapons from the United States.

Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?