Germany wants to buy two Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine - Bild

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 15018 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 52398 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 53670 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 54932 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 73884 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 96971 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 63145 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 60961 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 40956 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29680 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
65%
752mm
Popular news
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense planJuly 3, 09:55 AM • 138651 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FTJuly 3, 10:48 AM • 67174 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from officeJuly 3, 10:55 AM • 92444 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 107332 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 60893 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"02:09 PM • 44920 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 50163 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 49947 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 61307 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 107764 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 84976 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 66664 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 72872 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 78404 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 131919 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Germany wants to buy two Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

Germany seeks to strengthen Ukraine's air defense by funding two Patriot systems, but awaits approval from the US. Kyiv had previously unsuccessfully tried to acquire these systems directly from the US.

Germany wants to buy two Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine - Bild

The German government is actively working on an emergency solution to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Berlin is awaiting approval of its initiative from US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding the transfer of two Patriot air defense systems, which Germany is ready to finance for Ukraine. This was reported by Bild with reference to government sources, according to UNN.

Details

Patriot systems are critically important for protecting Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure from Russian missile strikes. Currently, Ukraine has only four such installations, which is not enough for effective protection.

Bild notes that if defensive missile stocks are depleted, Russian airstrikes could become even more devastating.

Negotiations and context

The request for the transfer of two Patriot systems was submitted to the American Secretary of Defense several weeks ago. This happened after Kyiv unsuccessfully tried to directly purchase these systems from the United States. As a result, the Ukrainian side turned to Berlin for help.

The State Department stated that the US is not completely stopping military aid to Ukraine, and specifically clarified details regarding missiles for Patriot03.07.25, 09:59 • 8468 views

However, the situation is complicated by the recent suspension of arms supplies approved by the previous US administration, without official explanations. The German government fears that Washington may also reject the new request for the transfer of Patriot systems, even despite Germany's readiness to cover the costs.

Pentagon's decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine surprised even Trump's allies - Politico03.07.25, 09:29 • 1243 views

Germany's reaction

The issue of stopping American supplies was discussed during a meeting of the German cabinet of ministers on Wednesday. The participants concluded that losses in supplies from the United States cannot be fully compensated. At the same time, Berlin and its allies are considering providing Ukraine with Patriot systems from their national stocks.

Addition

A phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump is expected in the near future. The Ukrainian leader plans to discuss the continuation of defense support and express Kyiv's readiness to purchase weapons from the United States.

Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?03.07.25, 11:45 • 96514 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9