Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
04:14 PM • 17912 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 28690 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 42475 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 29129 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 44924 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 36573 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 22514 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 24506 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 26058 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Publications
Exclusives
Germany urges SEFE to terminate Russian LNG contract

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Germany has called on the nationalized company SEFE to terminate its long-term contract for the supply of LNG from Russia. The contract for 2.9 million tons per year is valid until 2040, and its cancellation is estimated at 10 billion euros.

Germany urges SEFE to terminate Russian LNG contract

Germany's Ministry of Economy has called on the nationalized company SEFE to terminate its long-term contract for the supply of liquefied natural gas from Russia's Yamal. One way to terminate the agreement could be to declare force majeure, the ministry said in a statement. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The contract for 2.9 million tons per year is valid until 2040 and currently does not provide for the possibility of cancellation. SEFE has been criticized for adhering to it, and the estimated cost of cancellation reaches about 10 billion euros. Last month, the company stated that it would study the consequences of new EU sanctions, but has not yet taken any steps.

The ministry notes that the legal provision of force majeure may come into force amid the latest sanctions and the European integration course of abandoning Russian energy.

EU remains the largest buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas - The Guardian27.10.25, 01:02 • 7182 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Germany