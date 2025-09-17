Germany tightens visa rules for Russians and demands uniform restrictions in the Schengen area - German Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany confirmed the tightening of visa rules for Russians. In particular, the visa fee was increased from 35 to 80 euros, the list of required documents was expanded, and the processing time was extended. In addition, Germany insists on introducing uniform restrictions for Russians throughout the Schengen area. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

In response to a DW request, it is stated that the German government acts in accordance with the guidelines of the European Union, which ordered the cancellation of the simplified visa regime with Russia.

After the start of Russia's large-scale aggressive war against Ukraine, the federal government - in accordance with EU guidelines of September 30, 2022 - tightened the rules for issuing visas to Russian citizens. This applies to both Schengen and national visas - stated the German Foreign Ministry. -

It is noted that, among other things, the visa fee has increased (from 35 to 80 euros), more documents are required for a visa, and the processing time is longer. Germany also demands uniform restrictions for Russians throughout the Schengen area.

At the same time, there is no single position on this issue in the European Union: a number of countries oppose serious restrictions for tourists. Hungary, for example, explicitly stated this, and Italy, Spain, and Greece continue to actively issue visas, despite the directives of the European Commission. Brussels cannot directly dictate visa policy to EU countries.

According to DW, the number of visas to EU countries issued to Russians has sharply decreased with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, about 4 million Schengen visas were issued, in 2023 - 460 thousand. The main part of visas falls on Italy, France, Spain and Greece (together 78% of all cases).

Recall

The EU is preparing to tighten restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Russia and other "hostile" countries by the end of the year. New recommendations from the European Commission, to be published in December, will provide for stricter criteria for the entry of Russians.

The European Union is considering tightening restrictions on tourist visas for Russian citizens and introducing restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc.

Greece, Italy, Spain, France, and Hungary refused to limit visa issuance to Russians - Media